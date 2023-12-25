Zay Flowers, Javon Hargrave active for Monday night

Wide receiver Zay Flowers is in the Ravens lineup on Christmas night.

Flowers was listed as questionable because of a foot injury, but he is good to go against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

The Ravens ruled cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) and Arthur Maulet (knee) out on Saturday. Cornerback Damarion Williams, center Sam Mustipher, guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu are also inactive along with quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham. Johnson, who played for the 49ers last year, has been designated the team's injury report.

On the 49ers side, they will have defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on the field. Hargrave was out last weekend with a hamstring injury and he was listed as questionable before avoiding the inactive list. Running back Elijah Mitchell was also questionable, but he will miss the game with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion) were all ruled out on the team's final injury report. Quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Samuel Womack are also out.