Zay Flowers: I haven't gotten over AFC Championship Game fumble

During a press conference from Ravens OTAs on Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson discussed the team's 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and said he still thinks about how the team "didn't really put any points on the board" after thriving on offense for most of the season.

Jackson said the Ravens "just have to finish" and noted that turnovers stopped them from doing that. Jackson threw a costly interception late\ and the Ravens had another turnover on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers fumbled just outside of the end zone and the Chiefs recovered for a touchback that helped them advance to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. During his own press conference, Flowers said the miscue is still eating away at him.

"Honestly, I still [haven't] gotten over it," Flowers said, via a transcript from the team. "I still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that's why I'm working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment."

Flowers is now at the top of the receiver group in Baltimore, so he should have plenty of opportunities to show that he can make plays when the team needs him but there are no guarantees that those opportunities will come with so much on the line in the future.