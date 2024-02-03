Zay Flowers fined $10,927 for taunting penalty against Chiefs

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is out some money due to a penalty in the AFC Championship Game.

Flowers was tackled by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed at the end of a 54-yard pass from Lamar Jackson late in the third quarter and pushed off of Sneed, who was holding onto Flowers' leg. Flowers then flipped the ball toward Sneed and stood over him, which brought a flag for taunting. That moved the Ravens back to the Chiefs' 25-yard-line and they would not score on the drive as Flowers fumbled while trying to dive into the end zone on another catch.

On Saturday, the NFL announced that Flowers has been fined $10,927 for the infraction.

Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones also heard from the league. Jones was fined $6,700 for a hit to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' head that drew a flag.