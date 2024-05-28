Zay Flowers discusses Odell Beckham’s departure from the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens brought in star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason on a one-year, $15 million deal worth up to $18 million. While his production on the field didn’t live up to his contract from a statistical perspective, he made a tremendous impact as a leader and mentor.

After signing a deal with the Miami Dolphins, Beckham Jr. is no longer in Baltimore. When fellow wide receiver Zay Flowers was asked about Beckham’s departure, he mentioned how it’s a little different due to the veteran’s experience. However, now Flowers is ready to figure out his own path.

“[It’s] a little bit [different] because [Odell Beckham Jr.] had so much experience that he knew how it was going to go, and he knew how the process was going to play out. Now, I can just figure out my own way, take my own path and kind of do my own thing and make my own career my own way.”

Flowers put together a phenomenal rookie season as the Ravens’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2023 and will hope to build on it in 2024. He showed that he is a three-level wide receiver who can win in many different ways, and without Beckham’s voice in the locker room, he will have to take on a more significant leadership role this upcoming season.

