Zay Flowers' 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Watch the full on-field workout from Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner has not been considered by most analysts as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft, but he may be changing some minds as he shows that he’s the fastest cornerback in the draft. On his first 40-yard dash attempt today at the Scouting Combine, Turner was unofficially timed [more]
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Joey Logano will start Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole. William Byron qualified second.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Six weeks into a crucial offseason, talks between the two sides remain stuck in a quagmire of ambiguity, and comments made at the combine this week by GM Eric DeCosta only layered on more drama.
If the Eagles elect to use their No. 10 pick on a corner, they have a shot at the top one in this class. By Dave Zangaro
Newly acquired left wing Tyler Bertuzzi made a strong impact in his debut with the Bruins and helped Boston beat the Rangers for its 10th straight win. Here's a full breakdown of Bertuzzi's first game with the B's.
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Seahawks' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.