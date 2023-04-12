Zay Flowers 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Giants target

Boston College WR Zay Flowers / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants are in need of wide receiver help, so here's a look at Boston College's Zay Flowers, a potential option at No. 25...

By The Numbers

- Height: 5-foot-9

- Weight: 182 pounds

- 40-time: 4.42 seconds

- Vertical: 35.5 inches

- Stats (48 career games): 200 receptions, 3,056 yards, 29 receiving touchdowns, 345 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor. Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.

The Draft Network: Projecting to the next level, Flowers’ lack of height and weight are a concern. As a result, some teams may view him as a slot-only receiver. His overall skill set and package are enticing. Flowers’ versatility will make it easier for coordinators to dial his number and get the football in his hands. The plan a team has for him in year one should revolve around pre-snap motion, manufactured touches in space, and quick-hitting routes with run-after-catch opportunities. After a few seasons in the league, Flowers could develop into an impactful and dynamic chain-mover for his offense.

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers. / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Why Flowers Makes Sense For Giants

Priority No. 1 for the Giants this offseason was signing QB Daniel Jones to a long-term deal. With that goal accomplished, the next thing on the list was putting playmakers around him. Darren Waller and Parris Campbell have joined the fold, and Darius Slayton is back as well, but the Giants could use some explosiveness, and Flowers fits the bill.



Flowers won't win often with his size, but his release off the line of scrimmage and versatility make him a very intriguing option. Think about what Kadarius Toney could have been with Big Blue: a versatile chess piece you can line up all over the field and get the ball in his hands in creative ways with pre-snap motion.

Story continues

Toney obviously didn't work out with the Giants, but Flowers could fit that role perfectly while being a legitimate option out of the slot.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Travis Benjamin

