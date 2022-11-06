Zaven Collins pick-six puts Cardinals up 14-10

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has dialed up a lot of winning throws for the Seahawks this season, but he’d like one of his third quarter passes back.

Smith threw a short pass toward running back Ken Walker, but Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins jumped to pick it off and then strolled 30 yards for a touchdown. It was the first turnover of the game for the Seahawks and Arizona is now up 14-10 as a result of the play.

It’s the fifth defensive touchdown of the season for the Cardinals.

Arizona has also sacked Smith twice and their defense has done a good job keeping things close while the Cardinals offense tries to find consistent footing.

