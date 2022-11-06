Zaven Collins pick-six gives Cardinals the lead over Seahawks

Barry Werner

Geno Smith was looking for a safe, simple pass.

He tried to find rookie Kenneth Walker III in the flat for the Seahawks on Sunday in Arizona.

The Cardinals’ Zaven Collins had other plans.

Collins makes a great grab and once settled takes off for the goal line.

Thirty yards and a PAT later the Cardinals were up 14-10 on their NFC West rivals.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

