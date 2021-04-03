Zaven Collins impresses at Tulsa pro day

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
One of the top linebacker prospects in the 2021 NFL draft lived up to expectations at his pro day workout.

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins was already considered a potential first-round pick, but after his impressive performance Friday, that should be a lock.

Collins showed off an impressive combination of size and athleticism, looking like the kind of versatile defender that every NFL coach should want to add to their roster. A top-20 draft slot shouldn’t be out of the question.

