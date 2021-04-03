Zaven Collins impresses at Tulsa pro day

From a scout at Tulsa today

LB Zaven Collins

6047

259

4.67

vertical 35, broad jump 10'2 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 2, 2021

One of the top linebacker prospects in the 2021 NFL draft lived up to expectations at his pro day workout.

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins was already considered a potential first-round pick, but after his impressive performance Friday, that should be a lock.

Collins showed off an impressive combination of size and athleticism, looking like the kind of versatile defender that every NFL coach should want to add to their roster. A top-20 draft slot shouldn’t be out of the question.