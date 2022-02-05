Zaven Collins’ 2022 role dependent on Cardinals doing 1 of 2 things

The Arizona Cardinals have selected an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round of the last two drafts. In 2020, it was Isaiah Simmons, and he got only limited playing time for most of his rookie season, although his role grew later in the season.

In 2021, he grew into a full-time role and had an overall solid season with 105 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

They selected Zaven Collins in 2021 with the idea he would be their starting MIKE inside linebacker. However, Jordan Hicks did not let that happen, and Collins’ role diminished as the season progressed.

In 2022, his role could be much larger. The front office likely expects him to be the starter and do what Simmons did in his second NFL season.

However, that will only happen if one of two things happens.

Make the move to a 4-3 defensive scheme

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s defensive scheme is based on Wade Phillips’, which runs a 3-4 base. However, he has changed it up.

When he was defensive coordinator in Miami back in 2016, the Dolphins ran a 4-3 scheme. He also had a package for Cardinals on defense last season that was basically a 4-3 look. Isaiah Simmons would move to an edge position, maintaining the 3-4 look but with three off-the-ball backers on the field.

If Joseph were to change the base to a true 4-3 or a semi-4-3 look, he could have Jordan Hicks stay the quarterback of the defense at middle linebacker, have Collins play the strong side and Simmons play the weak side.

One would still come off the field for nickel and dime packages and that probably would be Collins in that scenario, but it would force the Cardinals to use Collins.

But there is one other more obvious move that would need to happen if they are not into changing the base defensive scheme.

Move on from Jordan Hicks

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Hicks has been the quarterback of the defense for three seasons and is still under contract for 2022. He sought a trade last offseason after general manager Steve Keim supposedly told him he would not be able to compete for the starting job.

In the end, Hicks won the starting job and played 97% of the team’s defensive snaps.

He has the complete trust of Joseph and linebackers coach Billy Davis.

That wouldn’t change in 2022, so the hard truth is this — as long as Hicks is on the roster and the Cardinals are running Joseph’s defense, Collins will not be able to be a starter or full-time player.

Keim can take the decision away from Joseph and cut or trade Hicks.

He is in the final year of his deal and it would save the Cardinals $6.5 million in cap space.

Cardinals fans want to see Collins play. Many believe that the only way he will get better is to play through mistakes. That will only happen if Hicks isn’t on the team.

Hicks, a team captain, a playmaker and a guy with the complete trust of the coaches, is just going to get in the way.

