Zaniolo talks Douglas Luiz at Juventus and Serie A desire

Nicolo Zaniolo believes Douglas Luiz is ‘a great signing’ for Juventus, explaining the qualities of the Aston Villa midfielder, and confirmed his desire to return to Serie A this summer.

The Bianconeri are ready to sign the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder from the Villans in a deal worth around €28m plus Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, adding an experienced and exciting player to Thiago Motta’s new midfield.

Douglas Luiz has developed at Aston Villa over the last five years and shined for Unai Emery’s side this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists across 53 matches, playing a crucial role in their charge to the Champions League.

Zaniolo on Douglas Luiz at Juventus

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zaniolo was first asked about the impact of Douglas Luiz at Juventus.

“When it’s official, I’ll send him a message. We’ve always had a good relationship in Birmingham. It’s a great signing for Juventus. Douglas Luiz is a top player, a very strong player, of international level. He demonstrated that in the last season in England.”

He explained the qualities of the Brazilian midfielder to Juventus fans.

“We’re talking about a complete, total midfielder. For us he played in the midfield duo or as a mezzala, but he has so much quality that in my opinion he could also be used further forward, as an attacking midfielder. Just look at his numbers this season.”

Zaniolo touched on how there’s more to Douglas Luiz’s game than just goals and assists.

“Douglas Luiz scores and creates goals, but he is also someone who runs, recovers balls, enters the area. And above all he sets the game, dictating the timing of moves. He is worth all the money that Juventus invested in him and I’m convinced that he’ll give the Bianconeri a good hand.”

He offered a piece of advice to the Brazilian midfielder.

“I would only say one thing to Douglas, if you did so well in the Premier League, you’ll repeat yourself in Serie A too. He’s a Brazilian international and is still young, in my opinion he can do even better in Italy.”

Zaniolo commented on the player’s personality.

“A Brazilian-European, a nice person. And then he’s a leader, both on the pitch and in the locker room.”

He was asked how well Douglas Luiz would play under Thiago Motta.

“I don’t have a crystal ball to predict the future… Jokes aside, if I think about Thiago Motta’s Bologna and the midfielder I played with at Aston Villa, well Douglas Luiz seems perfect to me to apply the ideas of the Italian-Brazilian coach.”

Zaniolo was also asked if the midfielder would help out Dusan Vlahovic.

“We’ll see… Douglas is certainly someone who gets the ball to you cleanly and with the right spins, he has above-average quality. And he’s as good at short pass as he is at long balls.”

He confirmed his desire to return to Serie A this summer.

“I told my agent, Claudio Vigorelli, and Galatasaray knows it too. I want to return to Serie A. A solution will be found, I’m optimistic.”

Finally, Zaniolo spoke about how it feels to follow Italy at Euro 2024.

“Anyway, also if it hadn’t been for the injury, I would’ve gone to Germany with the Azzurri too. I’m cheering from home.”