Zaniolo pushes for Fiorentina as Galatasaray set price

Nicolo Zaniolo is determined to return to Serie A with Fiorentina and talks are now ongoing with Galatasaray, reports detail.

The 24-year-old Italian forward had a difficult 2023-24 season on loan with Aston Villa, failing to impress in England as he managed just three goals across 39 appearances for Unai Emery’s side, struggling to show much of note in the Premier League.

Zaniolo has returned to Galatasaray but now feels ready to head back to Italy after his acrimonious exit from Roma last year. Fiorentina have had their sights set on the 24-year-old for a while now and are ready to move forward in the coming weeks.

Zaniolo terms for Fiorentina

TMW details how Zaniolo and his entourage have been in close contact with Fiorentina to express his clear desire to wear the Viola shirt and now talks are ongoing with Galatasaray to try and reach an agreement in the summer transfer window.

Sofyan Amrabat intrigues the Turkish side and could possibly be included in a possible deal. The terms for the Italian forward could develop into a €2.5m loan with a €13-14m conditional obligation to buy clause attached.