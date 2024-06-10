Zaniolo offered to Juventus as Galatasaray exit nears

Nicolo Zaniolo has reportedly been offered to Juventus ahead of this summer’s transfer window and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is seriously considering a move.

The 24-year-old forward will return to Galatasaray in the coming weeks after a difficult season on loan in the Premier League with Aston Villa, where he was limited to just three goals across 39 appearances, failing to convince the fans in England.

Zaniolo doesn’t want to stay with Galatasaray and is keen to return to Serie A this summer, not particularly interested in a move to Villarreal. Atalanta and Fiorentina have both started considering a move, but they’re not alone in their interest.

Zaniolo offered to Juventus

Corriere di Torino via Calciomercato.com details how Zaniolo has been offered to Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window, prompting Giuntoli to start seriously considering a possible move for the Galatasaray forward.

The Old Lady already have a number of priorities, like Teun Koopmeiners and Riccardo Calafiori, but the 24-year-old Italian could prove a convincing option later down the line once other work has been carried out.