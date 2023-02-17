Zane Smith wins rain-shortened Craftsman Truck Series season opener at Daytona

Like he started and ended 2022, Zane Smith found his way to Victory Lane, winning the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series curtain raiser at Daytona International Speedway after leading 17 laps.

The defending series champion earned his eighth career win, and most importantly, secured his spot in the postseason. On top of winning Friday night’s Truck race, Smith will compete in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

RELATED: Unofficial race results | At-track photos

The on-track action was sporadic under the Florida night sky as inclement weather and a handful of multi-truck incidents slowed the action.

The first of such incidents occurred just after Stage 2 began on Lap 28 as Clay Greenfield was turned down the tri-oval and he collected Matt DiBenedetto as well as Dean Thompson and Hailie Deegan who made debuts with their respective teams in TRICON Garage and ThorSport Racing.

Stage 2 then ended under caution as Stewart Friesen was spun by 2021 champion Ben Rhodes, sparking another multi-car crash that included Parker Kligerman in his No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet.

While rain was light in the first half of the race, the heaviest picked up with just over 30 laps to go which brought out the red flag.

Tanner Gray collected a career-best runner-up finish while Christian Eckes came home third. Colby Howard finished fourth for his first career top-five finish in the Truck Series. Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10. Travis Pastrana, who will make his Cup Series debut on Sunday, finished 13th.

The Truck Series will take next weekend off and return to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 3 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).