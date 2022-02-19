Zane Smith reacts to Truck Series win at Daytona
Zane Smith reacts to earning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Daytona International Speedway, his first at the track.
Zane Smith scored his fourth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 17-car incident as the field approached the white flag signaling one lap to go instead sent Friday night‘s NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener into overtime where 22-year old Californian Zane Smith won under caution over defending series champion, Ben Rhodes. A nearly 16-minute red flag was […]
The NASCAR Truck Series is set to go green tonight, kicking off three straight days of racing leading up to the Daytona 500.
Breaking down the minor moments, near-wrecks and quick clips before The Big One.
Michael McDowell continued a solid Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway by leading Friday's Daytona 500 practice session.
Greg Biffle grabbed a seat on stage and flexed a bicep as he posed for pictures. The former NASCAR Cup Series regular is returning to the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016. Biffle needed to beat fellow non-charter driver Timmy Hill across the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race to secure a coveted spot in “The Great American Race.”
Keselowski passed former teammate Ryan Blaney with less than four laps to go.
Hendrick Motorsports occupies the first row, and RFK Racing occupies the second row.
Joe Gibbs Racing has switched most of its pit crew members for this season based on a new philosophy.
NASCAR announced Friday that competition officials confiscated the wheels used by Team Penske and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing at Daytona International Speedway. Officials indicated that the confiscated parts will be brought to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection. Any potential penalties would be determined at a later date after the inspection, the […]