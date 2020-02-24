Zane Smith finishes sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Zane Smith finished sixth in the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday.

The top 10 finish for Smith added 31 points to his season total.

Smith qualified in 15th position at 175.302 mph. The second-year driver has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in his career.

Friday’s race was the first of Smith’s career at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Huntington Beach, California native began the race five spots behind his career mark of 10.2, but finished one place ahead of his career average of 6.8.

Smith’s sixth-place finish came against a field of 32 drivers. The race endured five cautions and 25 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 15 lead changes.

Kyle Busch earned the checkered flag in the race, and Johnny Sauter followed in second. Austin Hill crossed the finish line third, Matt Crafton brought home fourth, and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.

In addition to winning the race, Busch won both of the first two stages to complete a dominant day in Las Vegas.

