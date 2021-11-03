The Panthers broke their four-game losing streak with a victory over the Falcons and kicker Zane Gonzalez was a key factor in the win.

Now he’s been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Gonzalez hit all four of his field-goal attempts in the 19-13 game, including a 57-yarder that just before halftime that cut Atlanta’s lead to one heading into the break.

Gonzalez also nailed field goals of 29, 51, and 23 yards plus an extra point on Chuba Hubbard’s 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. And he sent four of five kickoffs for touchbacks.

Gonzalez is 13-of-15 on field goals and 13-of-14 on extra points with the Panthers this season.

Carolina will take on New England at home in Week Nine.

Zane Gonzalez is the NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk