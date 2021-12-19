Zane Gonzalez helped off field during Panthers warmups

The Panthers may not have a kicker for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

According to multiple reporters in Buffalo, Zane Gonzalez had to be helped off the field by long snapper J.J. Jansen and members of the team’s training staff. The exact nature of the injury is unknown.

Gonzalez is 20-of-22 on field goals and 22-of-23 on extra points this season.

The Panthers do not have another kicker on the 53-man roster. That could mean that they will use punter Lachlan Edwards on kickoffs and that they will be going for two and going for it on fourth downs if they get into field goal range on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE 12:18 p.m. ET: The Panthers have officially ruled Gonzalez out. He has a right quad injury.

