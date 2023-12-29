Zander Smith led Lakeland to title with record-setting season to become top offensive player

Lakeland won its first state title under Bill Castle in 1986 with a record-setting quarterback in Shane Willis. Thirty-seven years later, the Dreadnaughts won their first state title under Marvin Frazier with another record-setting signal caller.

Junior Zander Smith, who was in his first year at Lakeland after transferring from Palmetto, broke two school records and tied a third in leading Lakeland to a 12-3 season and their ninth state championship.

Smith is The Ledger’s Big School Offensive Player of the Year.

Lakeland quarterback Zander Smith led Lakeland to the state championship in his first year as a Dreadnaught.

His impact goes beyond just numbers, but let’s start with the numbers: Smith finished the season completing 140 of 202 passes (69.3 completion percentage) for 1,920 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He broke Willis' single-season record mark of 1,815 yards. His completion percentage broke Zachary Pleuss’ mark of 66.1. According to the best records available, Pleuss broke Willis’ mark of 64.3% last year. Smith also tied Al Bellotto's mark set in 1982 of 23 touchdown passes in a season.

“He just was a tenacious leader had the ability to put the ball wherever we needed to put it when it came to the passing game,” Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said. “And then it took him not long but it was just something that he needed to learn as far as all the under-center (plays) and the different deals with that, and he went flying. Even when he goes down with the injury, he still can run the entire offense.”

Frazier was impressed with Smith from the first day he got to Lakeland.

“I had no idea anything about him, and (when) we did finally see him, we saw this big 6(-foot)-plus quarterback and was like, 'There’s no way he can throw it,' and come to find out he can throw it pretty well,” Frazier said.

Before he saw Smith throw in person, he saw video of a Palmetto game last season. Frazier was impressed with how Smith threw “the corner ball, the 77 route” and knew that Smith “has got a home here for sure.”

But it was more than Smith’s ability to throw the football that sticks in Frazier’s mind.

“He was raised the right way,” Frazier said. “He's definitely a kid that's been through some adversity, some personal things. But the first time we met him that that day at school, he came to everyone and introduced himself to myself, every coach, the principals, teachers. You knew who he was. He didn't shy away from that moment.”

Smith said there were some coaching issues at Palmetto that made him and his family decide that he needed to find a different school. A family friend of his mother, he said, recommended Lakeland.

“I knew how great the program was, but I had no idea about the community and the family atmosphere,” he said. “Once I got in and settled in, it was clear I made the right move.”

Smith started learning the offense once he got to Lakeland and had a good grasp of it by the end of spring practice, learning more over the summer and during fall practice. He thrived in running the offense, making use of all the talent at the skill positions that Lakeland had.

“There were a lot of different ways we could attack teams,” Smith said. “Coach Frazier did a good job adding some of his own spin on what (Bill) Castle did, and he did a good job using all of it. If you look at it, we played 15 games and in each game, we attacked them a different way. You can’t look at a game and say we did the same thing the entire season. It made it easier for me because no team could game plan for what we had done. It was great we had so many weapons and so many different tactics.”

Smith ability to make plays in that offense was important, of course, but so were his intangibles.

In the championship game, Smith got off to a strong start, completing a pair of passes for 22 yards on Lakeland’s opening drive, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jamar Taylor Jr. On the final play of the quarter, he scrambled for 43 yards but reinjured his right shoulder when he was tackled. Smith missed 1 1/2 games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury.

“It was frustrating in the moment based on the fact that it wasn’t going to be an easy thing to continue, but I have trust in all my guys,” Smith said.

Although he couldn’t throw — he completed one normal pass and a couple of underhanded flip passes the rest of the contest — Smith stayed in the game.

“You got to remember we got calls, we got checks, we got audibles, we got all kinds of things that you want the starting quarterback in there to do that maybe the backups might not know,” Frazier said. “And then even, we still had plays for the other guys to get some direct snaps that go back to the Wildcat. But Zander is the captain of the offense. There was a reason that we kept him in.”

Smith’s offseason goal is to rehab the shoulder, and he said he expects to be ready for spring practice. He’s also looking at which camps to attend that will help his college recruiting. Among his offers so far are Kentucky, Toledo and Indiana.

“I definitely see him being a Power Five kid, and I think that he's understood now, like all of our kids do, that whatever you get in the summer, you better commit and lock down because the transfer portal is so crazy,” Frazier said. “He's a Power Five guy. He's one of those kids that will go to every camp and showcase his talents, and that's why we're hoping that the shoulder injury can heal up a little quicker than normal and that he can get out there on the circuit and show what he can do because he can spin the ball. He's a winner.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Zander Smith led Lakeland to state title to become top offensive player