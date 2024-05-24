Zamora’s no-hitter guides Mount Calvary to 1A district title

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One surefire way to ensure your team wins a district title: don’t let the other team register a hit.

Mount Calvary Christian junior pitcher David Zamora tossed a 14-strikeout no-hitter in the Chargers 5-0 District III 1A title game against Lancaster County Christian at Earl Wenger Field Thursday evening. Mount Calvary did plenty of damage with their bats, but didn’t need much thanks to the junior hurler — who deflected praise for his performance postgame.

“It wasn’t too special, it was a good team effort, that’s all I can say,” Zamora said. “Great defense, great plays, love my team, we hit well.”

“I’m really fortunate to have really good character groups every year,” head coach Jordan Miller said. “This might have been the best one. To win a district is really meaningful, to win it with these guys is really special, just really proud of them.”

Mount Calvary Christian now awaits the District V runner up in the PIAA state tournament.

