Zamir White scores another preseason TD

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White is having a strong preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. White is anticipated to see immediate paying time when the regular season starts. White will likely share carries with Raiders running back Josh Jacobs this year.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Raiders are expecting big things out of White during his rookie season. White’s emergence helped Las Vegas feel comfortable cutting NFL veteran running back Kenyan Drake.

Zamir White scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week of the preseason. The former Georgia standout looks strong and rarely goes down at initial contact.

Here’s a look at Zamir White’s first quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots:

Lightning strikes twice in the preseason 🌩️✌️@zeus1_34 in for 6! 📺 Live on FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/PXY6b40FTi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 27, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 23-6 to wrap up their preseason. Zamir White finishes the NFL preseason with 26 carries for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Las Vegas opens the NFL regular season on Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire