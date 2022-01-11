Zamir White runs behind Jordan Davis for Georgia’s first TD and the lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Vitale
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Georgia took the lead late in the third quarter against Alabama thanks to a short touchdown run by Zamir White, who ran behind defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

The score came after James Cook rushed it for 65 yards inside the Alabama 15 yard line.

Georgia took a 13-9 lead with this one.

Finish the drill.

Recommended Stories