Zamir White named most important rookie for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t pick until No. 100 in the 2022 NFL Draft, so it’s going to be hard for them to get a lot of production out of their rookie class. But is there someone who could break out and have a big role this season?

In a recent article by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, he named every team’s most important rookie heading into the 2022 season. For the Raiders, that was none other than Zamir White. Here is what Zierlien had to say about the former Georgia star running back:

“White’s frame and demeanor have early NFL significance written all over them, regardless of the Georgia product’s fourth-round draft slot. The trade for Davante Adams was clearly the most important offseason move, and Josh Jacobs is currently the RB1, but White’s arrival could add thunder to the running game and create competition for carries moving forward.”

It still might be hard for White to find snaps earlier in the season, but he could be the primary backup for Jacobs right out of the gate. That’s an important job as Jacobs has not been the most durable player throughout his career.

Through two preseason games, White has played a lot with the “first-team” offense and he doesn’t look out of place. It’s clear that he will have an impact this season, but how much? That is the question. But don’t be surprised if his role grows by the week during his rookie season.

