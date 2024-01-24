Zambia vs Morocco LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Zambia vs Morocco LIVE!

The Africa Cup of Nations group stage concludes this evening with the final knockout stage spots up for grabs. Atlas Lions have already secured their last-16 place with a win and a draw from their first two games, but Zambia have a fight on their hands.

The other game in Group F sees Congo DR and Tanzania face off with both still able to remain in the tournament beyond the group stage, and Zambia know they need three points to secure their own fate - but Avram Grant's side are without a single AFCON victory since winning the whole competition in 2012.

Morocco, meanwhile, have their eyes on bigger things having been hotly tipped to go deep into the tournament and even as potential winners. Coach Walid Regragui will, though, be aware his team need to improve should they match those expectations. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Zambia vs Morocco latest highlights

GOAL! Ziyech fires home the opener

How to watch: Sky Sports

Score prediction

20:52 , Alex Young

After a slow start, the Atlas Lions are in firm control thanks to Ziyech's goal.It's a tall order from here for Zambia to stay in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Half-time

20:50 , Alex Young

50min: That's your lot for the first half.

20:50 , Alex Young

49min: ...and now Ziyech needs treatment. He should also be OK.

20:49 , Alex Young

48min: Ounahi is off the pitch recieving treatment. He should be OK to continue.

20:46 , Alex Young

46min: Three minutes added on.

20:46 , Alex Young

45min: Another penalty shout as Boufal goes down, but this is a far easier decision for the referee. No dice.

NO PENALTY

20:43 , Alex Young

43min: VAR isn't interested. Play on.

20:43 , Alex Young

42min: Big shouts for a penalty as Ounahi goes down under a clumsy challenge... VAR are taking a look.

SAVE!

20:41 , Alex Young

40min: Almost a second! El Kaabi is denied by a fine save from Mulenga.

GOAL!

20:39 , Alex Young

38min: It's been coming! Ziyech breaks the deadlock, slotting home the rebound after a shot was spilled.

20:37 , Alex Young

35min: Best chance so far as Aguerd meets Ziyech's cross and angles a header inches wide.

20:33 , Alex Young

31min: Same for Zambia as Banda is denied from long range by Bono in goal. Shoot on sight apparently.

20:31 , Alex Young

29min: Things are not quite clicking for either team at the moment. Boufal the latest to try his luck from distance and fail.

20:26 , Alex Young

25min: Morocco play a corner short to Ounahi to have a speculative effort at goal... which sails over.

20:24 , Alex Young

23min: Chilufya is not deterred, but his long-range effort is straight at the keeper. Easy save.

20:24 , Alex Young

22min: Free kick to Zambia after a sloppy foul from Hakimi. Bit far out from a direct effort on goal...

20:19 , Alex Young

19min: Chance! Better from Boufal as his whipped cross into the area causes panic in the Zambia backline, but Ounahi cannot pull the trigger with a shot in time.

20:18 , Alex Young

17min: Boufal with a first real sight of goal, but it's high and wide from the Morocco forward.

20:16 , Alex Young

15min: Banda looks to create something as a decent cross into the area, but Morocco clear.

20:12 , Alex Young

11min: Daka has to be better! A glorious ball over the top sends the striker into the area in acres... but he can't bring it down and the keeper gobbles it up.

20:08 , Alex Young

7min: A first sign of intent from Zambia as Chilufya storms down the left flank before being felled around 30 yards out for a free kick. That as eye-catching.

20:05 , Alex Young

4min: Morocco on top in the opening minutes, Zambia chasing shadows.

Kick-off!

20:00 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

19:59 , Alex Young

Ziyech looks in the zone during the anthems. Eyes closed and ready for kick-off.

Just a minute away.

19:54 , Alex Young

Here come the teams!

19:50 , Alex Young

Not long now until kick-off. Will Zambia do the business?

19:38 , Alex Young

The atmosphere is building.

Inside a very colourful Zambia dressing room

19:30 , Alex Young

Half an hour until kick-off.

MATCH BUILD UP: Our dressing room is all ready and set up!



Kickoff: 22:00 hours (Zambian time)#WeAreChipolopolo #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/w4CW6ERUWv — FAZ (@FAZFootball) January 24, 2024

Zambia XI in full

19:15 , Alex Young

Zambia XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, F.Musonda, Chaiwa; E.Banda; Chilufya, L.Banda, L.Musonda, K.Musonda; Daka

Zambia XI

19:07 , Alex Young

Here we go!

Here is how we line up against Morocco! pic.twitter.com/YPMtC6meXg — FAZ (@FAZFootball) January 24, 2024

Morocco XI

19:02 , Alex Young

As we wait for Zambia, here is Morocco's lineup.

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Abdelhamid, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, Ounahi, Saibari; Ziyech, Boufal, El Kaabi

Regragui hit with two-game ban!

18:50 , Alex Young

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has been suspended for two matches just hours before tonight's game.

Regragui was involved in an on-field spat with Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba at the end of their Group F match in San Pedro on Sunday.

The incident led to scuffles between opposing players as well as staff on the pitch and alleged fighting in the tunnel at the stadium, but out of public view.

Morocco said they were appealing the decision, so it remains to be seen if Regragui will be on the touchline tonight.

Morocco XI

18:46 , Alex Young

The Atlas Lions have gone early with their XI!

التشكيلة الرسمية لمنتخبنا الوطني لمواجهة منتخب زامبيا



📋 National Team lineup against Zambia#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/VC1V439Kzh — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) January 24, 2024

18:43 , Alex Young

Confirmed team news to come in around 15 minutes.

As it stands

18:34 , Alex Young

Morocco are already through to the knockout stages, so that's job one done.

Zambia, on the other hand, sit second on two points and level with DR Congo so must match their result. Tanzania need to beat Congo and hope Zambia do not beat Morocco.

Regragui denies racism claims

18:10 , Alex Young

Morocco coach Walid Regragui denied making any racist comments to Congo captain Chancel Mbemba after their team's heated game, and said he has received death threats in the fallout.

"The debate to say that I used racist words is simply shameful and I'll defend my image to the end," Regragui said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, with social networks, with what is happening in the world, with the hatred there can be on both sides, I received racist messages and death threats. Unfortunately, I think the player also received them on his side. It shows we've reached extremes for football matches and it's shameful."

Regragui and Mbemba had a heated exchange after their match ended 1-1 in San Pedro on Sunday. It led to a melee between players and officials from both teams that continued as they left the field and went down the players' tunnel.

Mbemba implied to journalists after the game that Regragui insulted him.

"I never thought I'd hear that word from the coach, that it would come from his mouth," said Mbemba, who is Black and faced a torrent of racist abuse online after the game.

Mbemba's Instagram account was targeted by users who replied to his latest posts with monkey or gorilla emojis, or wrote racist comments.

"There were things said after the match ended that were not true," Regragui said on Tuesday. "I did not insult the player."

Score prediction

18:01 , Alex Young

Morocco were impressive against Tanzania and started in lightning quick fashion against DR Congo, providing an ominous warning to their rivals as they chase a first AFCON title since their lone triumph to date in Ethiopia all the way back in 1976.

However, Walid Regragui's side could not build on that electric opening in game two, getting a lucky break when Cedric Bakambu missed a late first-half penalty for DR Congo and then deservedly conceding inside the last 15 minutes.

In truth, it was the least that the Leopards deserved for an excellent second half in which they were the much better team, with Morocco failing to match their energy, intensity and attacking adventure after a sequence of clever substitutions from head coach Sebastien Desabre.

It was a clear warning to the Atlas Lions not to get complacent or carried away with their status as tournament favourites, one we expect them to heed fully on Wednesday night.

Zambia shocked the world with an emotional first AFCON triumph in 2012, but have not been beyond the group stage since and did not even qualify in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

They don't look a real threat under Avram Grant after back-to-back draws and it would be a major upset to see them topple Morocco here.

Morocco to win, 2-0.

Team news

17:51 , Alex Young

Morocco remained without Noussair Mazraoui against DR Congo, with the Bayern Munich defender still sidelined with a lingering thigh problem suffered with his club last month.

It remains to be seen if he will be fit to play any part against Zambia on Wednesday.

Morocco did not appear to suffer any fresh injury concerns against DR Congo, though their decision to start Sofiane Boufal over Abde Ezzalzouli may well be reversed with the former flattering to deceive and the latter looking lively once again off the bench.

Rodrick Kabwe is unavailable for Zambia after picking up two yellow cards against Tanzania. Tandi Mwape is the most likely replacement.

Where to watch Zambia vs Morocco

17:38 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage beginning at 7:55pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

17:32 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash between Zambia and Morocco.

It's all still to play for in the group. Kick-off is at 8pm, so stick with us.