Zalewski has options abroad as Roma look to sell

Roma are looking for buyers for Nicola Zalewski this summer and options have emerged from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old Polish midfielder is a product of the Giallorossi’s youth system and has impressed in the first team over the last few seasons, showing a number of positive signs in various roles across the pitch, proving himself an interesting talent.

Roma are kickstarting a new project under coach Daniele De Rossi and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, looking to rejuvenate the squad and make sweeping changes this summer as they look to close the gap to the Champions League spots.

Zalewski options

Page 11 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Roma are hoping to sell Zalewski this summer, aware of the important capital gains his departure would bring in. The hope is that he can impress at the European Championship with Poland, increasing his options in the market.

Some clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga have already started keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old and developments are expected in the coming weeks. His contract with the Giallorossi expires next year, making him an interesting opportunity in the transfer window.