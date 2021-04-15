Will Zalatoris 'a little fried' but still opens strong at RBC Heritage

Brentley Romine
·2 min read
Will Zalatoris is admittedly “a little fried.”

Coming off his runner-up showing at the Masters Tournament, the 24-year-old Zalatoris got right back on the saddle Thursday for his first round of the RBC Heritage. He carded five birdies as part of an opening 3-under 68, which had him five shots off the early lead set by Stewart Cink.

“I thought I did a nice job today of kind of staying patient knowing that I probably wasn't going to be as mentally fresh,” said Zalatoris, who despite his world ranking (27) and dream showing at Augusta National remains a special temporary member on the PGA Tour, with only a victory qualifying him for this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Zalatoris had just one blemish on his scorecard in Round 1 at Harbour Town, and it came at the par-5 second, Zalatoris’ 11th hole of the day. Sitting at 2 under, Zalatoris missed the fairway a little right and was blocked out by some trees. However, he said he had about a 30-foot-high and 10-yard-wide window to thread a shot through and potentially onto the green.

RBC Heritage: Full-field scores | Full coverage

He missed, his ball hitting a tree and ricocheting out of bounds. He went on to double-bogey the hole to drop back to even par.

“I was trying to get something underneath the tree and hit it up onto the green, and maybe even get it on. Either way would've been easier than punching out or another option,” Zalatoris said. “I still don't regret because it was worth it. Just hit a bad shot. … I think, what, is there 120 guys this week (actually 134 in the field), and I probably would have been the only one that couldn't fit it through that window.”

Zalatoris avoided another likely disaster two holes later, at the par-3 fourth. After hitting his tee ball in the water, he was able to hole his par putt from off the green to avoid dropping a shot.

Birdies at Nos. 6-8 helped Zalatoris get comfortably back into red numbers as he eyes his eighth top-25 finish in 10 starts this year.

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

    Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.