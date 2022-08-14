Will Zalatoris defeats Sepp Straka in wild playoff to win FedEx St. Jude Championship

A two shot penalty from Saturday’s third round shook up the leaderboard during Sunday’s final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship and set up for a thrilling finish.

Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith found out an hour before his round that he was assessed a two-stroke penalty for “improper placement of the ball” from a drop taken during Saturday’s third round, meaning he would begin the day four shots behind 36-hole leader J.J. Spaun. Both players fell off the pace as the round went on, which left Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka to battle it out in a playoff.

After tying the 18th twice, Zalatoris claimed victory on the third playoff hole, the par-3 11th, after a few lucky bounces on a rock wall kept his ball dry, while Straka found the water off the tee. The win is the 25-year-old’s highly-anticipated first on Tour after he had finished runner-up four times in his previous 55 PGA Tour starts.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek