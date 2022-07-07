Will Zalatoris’ ball came to rest on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s poker chip ball mark. Wait, what?

Not sure if we’ve ever seen anything like this happen in a PGA Tour event before.

On the par-5 6th hole at The Renaissance Club during the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris had a long birdie bid.

He struck the putt with a little too much speed, and his ball rushed past the hole — then something weird happened.

His ball came to rest directly on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s poker chip ball mark.

It was so odd, Collin Morikawa’s caddie got on his hands and knees to take a photo.

Check out the video:

And here’s a closer look: