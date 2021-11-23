Zakoby McClain: ‘I like us this week’

This Auburn football team believes it can beat Alabama on Saturday.

Despite the rough stint over the last month of the season, this Tigers team isn’t giving up.

Zakoby McClain, the heart and soul of this Auburn defense, tweeted out “I like us this week.”

Auburn fans rallied around the message in support of the linebacker’s confidence.

McClain picked off Mac Jones in the Iron Bowl back in 2019 and ran it back for a touchdown.

So far this season, McClain has 88 tackles on the year, 53 solo, coupled with two sacks against opposing quarterbacks.

If Auburn is going to pull off the upset this weekend in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the defense will need to step up and slow down Bryce Young and the Alabama offense.

McClain and his confidence and leadership will be crucial in that.

I like us this week👀 — Zakoby McClain (@RicochetRabbit) November 23, 2021

