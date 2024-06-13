Zakhari Franklin commits to Illinois football

WCIA — The last time Zakhari Franklin played at Memorial Stadium, he left with a win. His UTSA Roadrunners upset Illinois 37-30 in Bret Bielema’s first season in Champaign in 2021, with Franklin catching 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Now Franklin is coming back to Champaign to play his final year of college ball, committing to Illinois on Thursday afternoon, providing a big boost to the Illini wide receivers.

Franklin started four years at UTSA before transferring to Ole Miss last year, where he appeared in just four games, starting two, before redshirting. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout caught four passes for the Rebels for 38 yards and one touchdown. At UTSA, Franklin appeared in 46 career games, holding the top two school records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a season.

