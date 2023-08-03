Zakai Zeigler: Tennessee basketball celebrates Zeigler's birthday in Italy
Tennessee basketball guard Zakai Zeigler turned 21 during UT's foreign trip to Italy.
Tennessee basketball guard Zakai Zeigler turned 21 during UT's foreign trip to Italy.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
England has become the new favorite to win the tournament after the USWNT was second in Group E.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
The German women are out in the group stage for the first time ever.
USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan doggedly defended the team's mentality at a Thursday news conference.
Continuing our 'Rankings week' theme on the pod, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens compile the list of the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Johnny Manziel's return to College Station has nothing to do with football.
A Somalian official has been suspended after allegations that she put her niece, who clearly isn’t a sprinter, into the 100-meter race at the World University Games
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
“Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said.
Inter Miami will now take on FC Dallas in the Round of 16.
Aaron Blom is one of seven college athletes in the state of Iowa to be accused of making illegal bets.
Montrezl Harrell reportedly injured his knee during offseason workouts this summer.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.