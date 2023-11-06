Zakai Zeigler returns for Tennessee basketball season opener vs Tennessee Tech

Zakai Zeigler is back on the court for Tennessee basketball to start the season.

The Vols point guard returned Monday for UT's season opener against Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center less than nine months after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

He checked in at the 13:02 mark of the first half, blowing a kiss to the Tennessee crowd that roared upon his entrance.

Zeigler suffered the injury on Feb. 28 against Arkansas and had surgery on March 13. He did not play in either of Tennessee's exhibitions, but was cleared and active for the game against Tennessee Tech.

Zeigler, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists in 28.7 minutes per game last season. He rapidly developed into a star point guard in SEC play and had five double-doubles, including a 13-point, 11-assist effort against South Carolina on Feb. 25.

He was injured the following game, tumbling to the court in the opening minutes with a noncontact injury after driving on the baseline. He had to be helped off the court.

TRANSFERS: Overbooked flights and Rick Barnes FaceTime calls: How Tennessee basketball landed transfer class

Zeigler went from little-known recruit to breakout star as a freshman, earning all-freshman and all-defensive team honors. He averaged 8.8 points and shot 35.2% on 3-pointers as a freshman.

This story will be updated.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Zakai Zeigler back for Tennessee basketball opener vs Tennessee Tech