Zakai Zeigler returns as Tennessee basketball smashes Tennessee Tech in season-opening win

There was Zakai Zeigler's sweet return. There was an expected dose of Dalton Knecht. There was the usual production from Jordan Gainey. There was a bevy of Josiah-Jordan James 3-pointers.

And there was a Tennessee basketball win in the season opener Monday night. The Vols cruised to an 80-42 victory against Tennessee Tech (0-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Knecht led the No. 9 Vols (1-0) with 17 points, flashing the offensive savvy that made him a coveted transfer and a star in Tennessee's exhibition wins. Gainey had 11.

Dalton Knecht, Jordan Gainey got it started again

Gainey made a layup amid a slow start for Tennessee and it started a flurry of scoring for the transfer pair, who were standout scorers again.

Gainey scored seven straight to elevate Tennessee's lead to 14-6 before handing the duty to Knecht. Knecht scored seven straight of his own, giving the pair 14 straight as the UT lead rocketed to 21-6.

Knecht did his scoring in a team-high 25 points.

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht (3) tries to get the shot up through Tennessee Tech's Freddie Dilione V (1) and Rodney Johnson Jr. (5) in an NCAA basketball game on Monday, November 6, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Zakai Zeigler made it back in time for the season

Zeigler made his return to the court in Tennessee's first game after sitting out the pair of exhibitions while recovering his ACL injury. The junior guard checked in at the 13:02 mark.

Zeigler played 13 minutes with three points and four assists. Coach Rick Barnes has indicated UT will have a minutes restriction on Zeigler as he works his way back into the lineup.

Zeigler, a preseason All-SEC selection, tore the ACL in his left knee on Feb. 28 against Arkansas. He had surgery on March 13.

Josiah-Jordan James was a shooting star

James hit four 3-pointers for the Vols, which matched his season high last season. He made four 3-pointers five times in 24 games last season.

The fifth-year senior finished with 12 points all on 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds.

TRANSFERS: Overbooked flights and Rick Barnes FaceTime calls: How Tennessee basketball landed transfer class

Up next

Tennessee plays at Wisconsin on Friday (9 p.m. ET, Peacock).

