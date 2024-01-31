Zakai Zeigler named to Bob Cousy Award midseason watch list

Tennessee junior Zakai Zeigler has been named to the Bob Cousy Award midseason top 10 watch list.

The list was released by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The award is named in honor of 1971 Hall of Fame and former Holy Cross point guard Bob Cousy.

The award recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the list of 10 candidates.

Zeigler is joined on the list by Max Abmas (Texas); Boo Buie (Northwestern); Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas); Tyler Kolek (Marquette); Tristen Newton (UConn); Jahvon Quinerly (Memphis); Jamal Shead (Houston); Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State) and Wade Taylor IV (Texas A&M).

