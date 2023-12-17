Zakai Zeigler is looking like himself. That's why Tennessee basketball is so dangerous.

Zakai Zeigler cozied up to NC State guard Kam Woods, who couldn't possibly have felt warm and fuzzy about Zeigler's nearness Saturday.

Zeigler was right where he wanted to be.

The Tennessee basketball guard burst around Woods as Wolfpark forward Dennis Parker inbounded the ball. Zeigler stretched to swat the ball free, skidded down the baseline to keep it inbounds, and slung it to Jahmai Mashack for a layup in a furious run during UT's 79-70 win against NC State in San Antonio, Texas.

It was quintessential Zeigler, who was an absolute menace taking advantage of a razor-thin opportunity to turn it into something exquisite. But the cunning steal spoke to more: Zeigler is back to being himself on the basketball court and that makes a rugged Vols team all the more dangerous.

Saturday showed the Zeigler that No. 10 Tennessee (8-3) missed in its marquee matchups in the Maui Invitational. The junior point guard was still getting his legs under him in his return from ACL surgery. That was in March following a late February injury. He wasn't cleared until the season opener on Nov. 6 against Tennessee Tech.

He flashed but flailed some in his first few games, but settled in at North Carolina. He had signs of breaking out then he did it against NC State with 20 points, eight assists and four 3-pointers. All of those were season highs as was his 38 minutes.

In the middle of the second half, Zeigler declared his presence. The Vols let a nine-point lead shrink to two and fifth-year senior guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi were on the bench in foul trouble.

Zeigler made the game his. He finished an impossible layup in traffic for a four-point lead. He assisted a Jordan Gainey 3-pointer. He ripped away the inbound steal and got another assist. He hit a midrange jumper and Tennessee's lead was back to 11.

Zeigler watched last season as Tennessee tumbled against Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden. He was the missing piece, an All-SEC playmaker sidelined at the end of the season.

The 5-foot-9 Zeigler rose into an elite point guard in January and February, notching high assist totals and scoring the ball at a good clip. That Zeigler was on display against the Wolfpack, establishing his speed and quickness and pushing Tennessee's play. He moves dizzyingly well with the ball on offense and he stifles it on defense. His game-changing steal against Illinois on Saturday fit the latter.

Zeigler is the reason Tennessee can play with an aggressive offensive tempo. He is the gas pedal to the flow of the game. He's as capable of stepping back for a 3-pointer as he is disposing of a defender with a dribble and setting up a teammate.

He is showing that lethal skillset all over again in the past couple weeks as he rounds into form. But he's doing so with a different complement of players around him.

Josiah-Jordan James is playing far and away the best basketball of his career. Dalton Knecht is the top pure scorer Barnes has had at UT. Santiago Vescovi remains a threat every game. Jonas Aidoo has become a reliable, productive big man. Tobe Awaka and Jahmai Mashack are unrivaled at what they do with tenacity and effort.

Whenever Zeigler gets going downhill, he has those options next to him and he can create at will.

That makes for a good life for Zeigler, who reminded in a late-night game in Texas that he can unlock primetime games in April.

That's right where he wants to be.

