Zak Zinter named unanimous All-American after 2023 season

Michigan football fans already knew that the senior right guard was special, well before his ill-timed injury in the regular season finale against Ohio State. But it appears that the rest of the country also knows just how good Zak Zinter is.

With all the postseason awards having rolled in, Zinter has been voted an All-American by all five services that are recognized by the NCAA as those that determine consensus (Walter Camp, FWAA, Sporting News, AFCA, and the Associated Press). With Zinter having been voted a first-team All-American by all five, he’s now considered not just a consensus All-American, but a unanimous one.

Unanimous Zak Zinter has earned 1st Team All-American recognition by all five major organizations!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kH4Dbfbjr8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2023

Zinter is considered by many to be the heart and soul of the Michigan football team. In his fourth year with the program, Zinter was named a team captain and started every game the past several years. He suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the Ohio State game, and the Michigan Stadium crowd rallied behind him with an impromptu, ‘Let’s go, Zak!’ chant. While he didn’t play (obviously) in the Big Ten Championship Game, Zinter not only came out for the pregame coin toss, but he was chosen by Jim Harbaugh to accept the championship trophy from commissioner Tony Petitti in lieu of himself.

