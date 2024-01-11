Zak Zinter makes NFL draft decision

Michigan football is still basking in the glow that comes from winning a national championship, but of those who stayed, many have decisions to make whether to continue staying or try their hand at the next level.

Star right guard Zak Zinter had often been mentioned as the best offensive player the Wolverines had, but the All-American broke his leg in the second half of the Ohio State game. Though he did not get to finish out the legendary season, Zinter is making the decision to move on to the NFL.

He announced on Thursday he’s declaring for the NFL draft.

𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝟭𝟰𝟰 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘆! 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗼 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲! 💙 pic.twitter.com/0B7oV4swXC — Zak Zinter (@zak_zinter) January 11, 2024

Zinter had one more season of eligibility remaining, but considering he’s likely a first or second day draft pick, even with the injury, it’s likely a great decision to go pro.

It’s been just six weeks since the team captain broke both his tibia and fibula, but he’s already able to walk without assistance.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire