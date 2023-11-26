Zak Zinter injury suffered vs. Ohio State revealed

As the Wolverines were driving the field to retake the lead in The Game in the third quarter, quarterback J.J. McCarthy hit tight end Colston Loveland for a big first down.

But the celebration was short-lived, as right guard Zak Zinter immediately required medical attention. Players who were still downfield took an instantaneous knee, as it was evident something was wrong right away. Ohio State players quickly followed suit.

After the game, Michigan football acting head coach Sherrone Moore said he had just gotten off the phone with Tiffany Zinter, Zak’s mother, and it appeared that there was good news. However, in a post later shared by Zinter’s mother, it will be immediately devastating.

Though the team captain will make a full recovery and will be able to play again it seems, he broke both his tibia and fibula and is going into surgery on Saturday night. Certainly not how he had expected to celebrate a win over Ohio State.

Zak Zinter’s mom says the injured Michigan o-linemen has a broken tibia and fibia. pic.twitter.com/2qy9MgYeyD — Aaron McMann | MLive Media Group (@AaronMcMann) November 26, 2023

It’s a frustrating and heartbreaking way for his season to end, and quite possibly his college career. Zinter, a senior who arrived in Ann Arbor in 2020, could have gone pro last year, but opted to come back thanks to Valiant Management’s ‘One More Year Fund,’ a name, image, and likeness initiative that lured some top players back to the team.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire