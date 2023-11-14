Zak Brown interview: Las Vegas Grand Prix will be largest sporting event in world this year

Las Vegas is preparing to host its first grand prix this weekend – and the third in the United States this year following Miami and Austin - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Las Vegas is not a city known for playing things down. But even by the standards of one of the most nakedly opportunistic, bombastic fleshpots in the world, the hype for this weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix has been through the roof.

Zak Brown, chief executive of McLaren and one of the most prominent Americans in Formula One, believes for once the hard sell is justified. “It’s going to be the biggest grand prix ever,” he says confidently. “The largest sporting event in the world this year.

“Only the World Cup and the Olympics surpass Formula One in exposure, and they’re not annual events. I can’t think of an event that’s been as anticipated as the Las Vegas Grand Prix in any sport this year.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown makes a point at the United States Grand Prix in Austin last month - Getty Images/Chandan Khanna

The Ryder Cup, the Rugby World Cup, even the Cricket World Cup, might have something to say about that. But Brown’s point is not without merit. Formula One is a global sport with a massive television audience. And it is in remarkably rude health just now. Partly – or mostly – because of America.

This weekend’s race will be the third in the States this year alone, after Miami in May, and Austin, Texas last month. A country that for years remained impervious to Formula One’s charms, that showed little interest in the sport when it last staged races in Vegas in the early 1980s, back when it was known as the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, has finally gone weak at the knees.

Aggressively pursued by American owners Liberty Media, a fanbase weaned on five seasons of Netflix’s smash-hit Drive to Survive docu-series is still growing. And is likely to grow further still when the Brad Pitt-Jerry Bruckheimer F1 film currently in production hits cinemas.

There have been stories this week about plummeting ticket and hotel prices as we get closer to the race – and there is no doubt some truth to them with initial prices, as ever in Formula One, hugely inflated.

But Formula One is adamant that as far as ticket sales go, all primary inventory was purchased through authorised official agents or online via Ticketmaster. They are anticipating sell-out crowds of 100,000-plus each day. And in terms of hotels, casinos such as the MGM Grand and the Wynn Las Vegas are predicting record profits.

“It will be the biggest event we have ever had – twice the biggest fight we’ve ever had,” MGM president and CEO Bill Hornbuckle told CNBC recently.

The pit buildings and turn one in Las Vegas - @F1LasVegas

Wynn CEO Craig Billings added, in a recent third-quarter earnings call with investors: “We have more front money and credit lined up for this event than any event in the history of Wynn Las Vegas, and we’ve had some doozies before. We should exceed our all-time hotel revenue by about 50 per cent for the three-day period.”

Many F1 fans will baulk at such talk. Understandably, they feel they are being priced out of a sport they helped to create through their passion and loyalty over many years. Traditionalists would much prefer the sport to remain in its European heartland, racing around classic circuits such as Spa, Monza and Silverstone, all of which have faced or are facing problems meeting F1’s modern-day demands.

‘Three races in the US… we’re in a great, great place’

The truth is that ship has long since sailed. But Brown is adamant there is room for everyone; that as long as the sport keeps visiting those classic tracks, the new races and markets serve a purpose.

“Honestly, I think we’re in a great, great place. Three races in the US… I don’t think we need any more. But I don’t think it’s too much. It’s just right. And then you’ve got Montreal, Mexico, Brazil. So I think from an American standpoint, we’re in great shape. We need more in Asia now. China is an important market to us.”

The important thing now is that the on-track action matches the hype. If it is a big, fat dud, those questions about inflated prices and rampant commercialism will only grow louder. No one knows quite what to expect from the racing.

For the first time since South Africa in 1985, the grand prix will take place on a Saturday, at 10pm, to allow for the European and Asian television markets (the race will start at 6am on Sunday UK time). At that time of night, air temperatures are expected to be around 5 degrees Celsius.

One of the longest tracks of the year, second only to Spa, featuring one of the longest-straights, will certainly present a challenge to the teams.

Brown is just hoping McLaren can continue their recent good form, which has seen them leapfrog the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes in the latter part of the season. The Woking team’s goal over the final fortnight is to hold off Aston Martin in the fight for fourth spot in the constructors’ championship, a race they currently lead by 21pts.

“Obviously Vegas is new to all of us,” Brown says. “So we don’t quite know what to expect. It’s the lowest down force circuit of the year. That’s not a strength of ours. But we’re good on our tyres in cold conditions, and it’s going to be cold. So I don’t see any reason why we won’t be very competitive. And then I think Abu Dhabi [the final race next week] will be strong for us.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit snakes around the new $2.3 billion Sphere live venue - Splash News/Jackie Brown

The kerbs at turn one feature a design of the four playing card suits - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

With a new wind tunnel and simulator coming on stream, the benefits of which have not yet been felt, can McLaren maintain their current trajectory and give Lando Norris a car capable of challenging for the title in the next year or two? Or realistically will it take until the new regulations in 2026?

McLaren targeting title next year

“Our ambition is to compete for the championship next year,” Brown replies. “We certainly feel like we can go faster. We’re getting smarter every day. Our resources as you just mentioned are coming online. So while they won’t have impacted the start of the development of the 2024 car, they will affect the upgrades.

“Some of our new talent that is joining isn’t here yet. They join in January. So I think they’ll add incremental value. What’s hard to tell is how early did Red Bull turn off this car? And how early did they start next year’s car? My sneaky suspicion is they haven’t needed to develop at the same pace as the rest of us.”

For now, all eyes are on Sin City. On Las Vegas’s famous Strip, the final barriers are being erected, ready for first practice on Thursday night. The final touches are being put to the teams’ hospitality buildings. Mercedes’ ‘Vegas Club’ is three storeys high.

The last components of a track which snakes around world-famous venues such as Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood and the new $2.3 billion ‘Sphere’ at the Venetian, a 360ft tall music and entertainment arena featuring high-definition video screens across its inner and outer surfaces, are being put in place.

U2 are pausing their residency at the recently-opened venue for the race. Celebrities are preparing to jet in. And you thought the Miami grid was a zoo.

“I wouldn’t say it necessarily blows Miami out of the water,” Brown says. “Miami was the biggest thing I’ve ever seen. But this is another level.”