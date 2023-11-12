Zaire Franklin out for Colts; Josh Downs and Alec Pierce will play

The Colts listed three players as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots and two of them will be active in Germany.

Wide receivers Josh Downs and Alec Pierce are both in the lineup in Frankfurt, Germany. Linebacker Zaire Franklin will not play, however.

Franklin will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Segun Olubi started and played every snap with Franklin out last week while Shaquille Leonard and E.J. Speed split time at the other linebacker spot.

Cornerback JuJu Brents, tackle Braden Smith, tight end Will Mallory, cornerback Amer Speed, and center Jack Anderson are also inactive for the Colts.

Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) is the only one of the eight questionable Patriots who is inactive. Cornerback Alex Austin, tackle Trent Brown, cornerback J.C. Jackson, wide receiver DeVante Parker, and defensive end Sam Roberts are also out.