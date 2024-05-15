Zain Retherford Reflects on Six Wins at Olympic Qualifiers; Turns His Focus to the 2024 Paris Olympics
Zain Retherford, Penn State’s three-time NCAA wrestling champ, is going to the 2024 Summer Olympics. Retherford won four consecutive matches Sunday at the World Olympics Games Qualifier in Istanbul, placing third in the 65 kg freestyle weight class and clinching his trip to Paris. The 28/22 Sports team caught up with Retherford now that he’s returned to State College.
