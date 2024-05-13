Zain Retherford qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

The amazing run for Zain Retherford continues. After winning at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in April. Retherford went into Istanbul placing top three at the World Olympic Games Qualifier locking his spot at in the 2024 Olympic games.

The 28-year-old native of Benton, Pa., won four straight matches Sunday to become the sixth and final American to qualify in men’s freestyle wrestling for the 65 kg class. Retherford defeated Niurgun Skriabin of Belarus 7-0.

Retherford wrestled the equivalent of a full World Championships event in a matter of three hours and 28 minutes.

He joins U.S. Olympic Team Trials champions Nick Lee (57 kg), Kyle Dake (74 kg), Aaron Brooks (86 kg), Kyle Snyder (97 kg) and Mason Parris (125 kg) as 2024 Olympians making the trip to Paris, France, for Team USA this August.

