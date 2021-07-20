Zaida Puni signs with Tennessee

In this article:

The University of Tennessee softball team and head coach Karen Weekly have landed a transfer from Oklahoma.

Zaida Puni, a sophomore and native of Carson, California, was a member of the Sooners’ 2021 College World Series championship team.

She played in 15 games for Oklahoma last season and batted .357, going 5-for-14 in limited action for the Sooners.

Puni recorded three doubles, six RBIs and six runs during her freshman campaign in Norman, Oklahoma.

In California, Puni, a graduate of St. Anthony’s High School, played travel softball for the Orange County Batbusters.

During her junior season in 2019, Puni batted .382 with 31 hits, 27 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 16 home runs.