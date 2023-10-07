Zahir Bryant puts Willingboro football in great mood, Chimeras top Pennsauken for title

PENNSAUKEN – Zahir Bryant’s mom nicknamed him “Moody” as a baby because he cried a lot.

The Willingboro High School sophomore was all smiles on Friday night.

Bryant had 4 receptions for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first career start on the offensive side of the ball, and he delivered a clutch fourth-quarter interception from his safety position as the Chimeras, No. 11 in the latest South Jersey Mean 15 rankings, downed Pennsauken 20-13 to secure a share of the West Jersey Football League Liberty Division title.

“It means a lot,” Bryant said. “We go out to practice, work hard every day, we just family. Can’t say nothing more.”

In the Willingboro football family, Bryant is one of the team’s brains.

His coaches modified his moniker to “Coach Moody” because he’s always putting his teammates in the proper positions to succeed as the quarterback of the defense.

“When we see these teams that give us multiple formations and all that kind of stuff, you can already see him pointing,” head coach Steve Everette said. “He’s like watch for this, watch for that, lineup here. … He’ll come to the sideline and be like coach, we should stay in this alignment, we’re doing well in this one, I can see better in this alignment.

“There was one time he had a tackle for loss, the series before (he said) put the defensive tackles in 11’s, he had a blitz, we call it a whip, he blitzed B gap and tackles the kid in backfield.”

Bryant’s been doing the same thing on offense as well, even though he wasn’t starting.

“His mind, it’s not just me or the center or certain people knowing,” sophomore quarterback Lamar Best explained. “He can be able to help other people at spots we might not see. If he sees something, he’ll say coach I see this, this might not be happening, or Lamar, this might not be happening. We’ll have conversations like that. Everybody is held at a higher standard.”

It doesn’t always go over well with Bryant’s teammates.

“They think I talk too much,” he said.

But Bryant backed up the talk against Pennsauken.

He was inserted into the starting lineup on offense because the Chimeras knew Code Red wanted to play man, so they spread them out.

“We didn’t think he’d be the one making the big plays like he did,” Everette said. “He’s just a smart football player, and he’s a gamer.”

Bryant delivered right away as he snagged a 49-yard touchdown catch on the fourth play from scrimmage for an early 6-0 lead. He made it a 20-13 game with 19 seconds left in the third quarter when he brought in a 65-yard TD.

“He was a dog,” Best said. “He was always one of the kids that everybody knew had a lot of football IQ, and during practices when he was on the scout offense, he would give the starting defense problems. … He kept getting better and better every day and coach gave him a chance to start and he made the best of it.”

Bryant’s most vital on the defensive side though, and his interception inside the Willingboro 40-yard line with less than nine minutes to play ended the last Pennsauken drive that would reach plus territory.

“I’m glad he’s on our side,” Everette said.

Will he be seeing more time on the offensive side?

“We’re going to have to talk to the defensive coordinator about that one,” Everette laughed. “That’s not a fight I’m trying to deal with.”

By the numbers

202 – Yards passing for Best in the victory. He completed 7-of-10 passes and finished with 3 touchdowns, the other a 45-yarder to Terrance Knighton in the second quarter. Best had an interception too, but shook it off like it was nothing.

“His confidence sometimes borders on the line of arrogance and cockiness, but when you’re a quarterback and the team depends on you to make plays, you kind got to be there,” Everette said. “He knows our offense, he knows where he’s going to go with the ball a lot of the time pre-snap wise. He’s reading coverages and he’s getting the ball in good places. He makes very few mistakes. Even the one he made earlier, he didn’t think the safety could get there. He came to the sideline, next time I’ll get him with my eyes. I’ll hold him longer. He already knows. He’s already on to the next play after a mistake, and after he makes a good play. Our guys believe in him.”

1.5 – Sacks for Willingboro junior defensive tackle Jaelen Johnson.

“We call him Baby Aaron Donald,” Everette said. “He’s always getting triple- and double-teamed and that kind of stuff in our odd front and he doesn’t stop. He keeps going. He’s got the Energizer Bunny mentality. He keeps going and going and going and going.”

1 – Victory needed for Willingboro to clinch the WJFL Liberty outright. The Chimeras need to beat Burlington Township on Oct. 21 to achieve that feat.

2 – Touchdowns for Pennsauken senior Elijah Jennings. He had a 4-yard TD run and 15-yard TD catch. He finished with 18 carries for 121 yards.

They said it

“It means a lot to do it here because I feel last year a bad taste got left in our mouth, and everybody was thinking about that all week.”

– Willingboro quarterback Lamar Best on winning the division championship against Pennsauken, which won the division with a victory over the Chimeras last year on a fumble-recovery touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.

“We’re working on being dangerous. There’s a whole lot more to do. We ended our season two games short last year (lost in Group 2 state semifinals). Division championship is nice, especially with the teams we have to play, but we want to be the best team in South Jersey and we want to be the best Group 2 team in the state. In order to do that, we have to be dangerous. We still got a tough road to hoe.”

– Willingboro head coach Steve Everette

