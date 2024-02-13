Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 15): A big win at Kentucky, a return to normalcy and Fox's moment at Allen Fieldhouse

Feb. 12—From staff reports

Welcome back to the bubble.

After Gonzaga's wild 89-85 win at No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs gained some ground in their ongoing quest to get back into the conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast on Monday, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox talk about where GU sits in the most recent NET rankings, bracket projections and poll numbers, and look back at that epic win over the Wildcats — Gonzaga's first Quad 1 victory this season — at Rupp Arena.

In addition to looking ahead to this week's games against Loyola Marymount and Pacific, the two also talk about at some of the most incredible basketball atmospheres they've experienced. Among the highlights (edited for brevity):

Fox: "They're obviously in a much better place on several different fronts today than they were going into that (Kentucky) game. I still think it's an uphill climb for an at-large but they did themselves a lot of favors on Saturday."

Meehan: "You can't do the stumble — lose to a team in the 100s or 200s. Probably can't lose to San Francisco. If they beat Saint Mary's, kept their nose clean (with no more losses) ... I would think they're in the tournament (as an at-large)."

