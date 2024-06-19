Zags announce signing of Ismaila Diagne

Jun. 19—SPOKANE — The Gonzaga Bulldogs added seven-foot center Ismaila Diagne to its 2024-25 men's basketball team, the school announced in a release Tuesday.

Diagne, a native of Nguekhokhe, Senegal, signed a financial aid agreement to attend Gonzaga University. This past season he averaged 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and .9 blocks per game for Real Madrid's Under-18 team, helping guide his team to the Adidas Next Gen Tournament championship in Berlin.

During the Podgorica Tournament in 2023-24, Diagne averaged 11 points and 7.8 rebounds over a four-game stretch.

Diagne played four games with the Real Madrid national team in the Spanish Liga Endesa, averaging five points on 58% shooting from the field, 4.5 rebounds an one block in 12.5 minutes per game. He also played two EuroLeague games with the national team.