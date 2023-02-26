Zafir Stewart has an all-Big Ten top three that includes Rutgers football

Kristian Dyer
Three-star offensive lineman Zafir Stewart released a top-three on Saturday that was all an All-Big Ten affair.

A class of 2024 recruit, Stewart is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive tackle from Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, PA). His top three includes Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights offered Stewart in mid-January during a visit to the program.

Not making the cut for Stewart were programs like Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Florida and West Virginia.

He is a strong and powerful offensive lineman who moves well and has surprisingly good agility and coordination for a player of his size. He has an excellent frame for adding quality size in a college strength and conditioning program.

Stewart dropped his top three on Saturday evening:

 

Rutgers football currently has three players committed in the 2024 recruiting class:

  • Kenny Jones, a three-star offensive lineman from New Jersey

  • A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback from New Jersey

  • Gabriel Winowich, a four-star running back from Michigan

 

