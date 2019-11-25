Packers' Za'Darius Smith sends heartfelt message to sick mother of equipment staffer after sack

Za'Darius Smith used his first sack of the game to do a good thing. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith had a plan for his first sack against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. And he executed it to perfection.

After taking down Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo early in the second quarter, Smith immediately walked toward the end zone and lifted his jersey to reveal a message on his T-shirt underneath.

“We Heart Eileen.”

The backstory for the touching message was soon revealed.

“Eileen” is the mother of a member of the Packers equipment staff. She is currently battling cancer, leading Smith to plan his message before the game in case he got a sack. Given that he entered the game with 8.5 sacks — tied for seventh in the NFL — that wasn’t a bad bet.

