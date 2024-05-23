Za'Darius Smith hits Browns OTAs with new look, determined attitude

May 22—Za'Darius Smith, in a burst of honesty after being acquired last May in a trade with the Vikings, said he was looking forward to a big 2023 season with the Browns to set himself up for free agency in 2024.

Smith started 16 games as a bookend to Myles Garrett last year. He made 27 tackles and had 5.5 sacks — not exactly results that command record-setting offers. Still, Smith said he had his choice of teams. He chose to re-up with the Browns for two years and $23 million. Only $12 million of the total is guaranteed.

"I had other options to go to Miami, to Washington — I could have gone anywhere," Smith said May 22 after the second outdoor practice of organized team activities this spring. "I wanted to come back here because I see something in this team that a lot of people just don't see from being in the locker room.

"I was talking about the team camaraderie, man, if we keep that togetherness, we can go far this year, hopefully."

The Browns finished 11-6 and qualified for the playoffs as a wild-card team last season. Deshaun Watson did not play in the 45-14 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans because he was recovering from November surgery to repair a fractured shoulder.

Za'Darius Smith says the #Browns defense has some unfinished business after getting smoked by the Texans in the playoffs last season.

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) May 22, 2024

Watson is on a strict rehab schedule. He threw the ball on May 21 in a session not open to the media, but did not throw on May 22 when practice was conducted in front of the media.

Whether Watson would have made a difference in the playoff game with Houston is impossible to answer with conviction. Joe Flacco threw pick sixes on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter to change a 24-14 halftime hole into a 38-14 canyon, but even with that, the Browns defense was scorched for three touchdown passes by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

#Browns defensive linemen go through a spirited drill during OTAs Wednesday in Berea.

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) May 22, 2024

The Houston offense was so smooth that it faced third down only eight times the entire game. The Texans converted on third down twice while rolling up 356 yards of offense.

The Browns had the No. 1 defense in the 2023 regular season when they held opponents to an average of 270.2 yards a game. Smith did not want to look back when a reporter at the May 22 news conference asked him what went wrong in the playoff game.

"I don't know, man, but I know what Coach (defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire) told me earlier," Smith said. "He said 'We're not even going to talk about the past. We're going to focus on the future.' How about that? That was a great answer, right?

"Going into year two now under the Jim Schwartz defense, everybody can now get a little more comfortable. For myself, coming from a 3-4 system, I was always the guy who had to stand up. So just being down in the three-point stance now, not really looking at formations was something new for me. But now I'm starting to get the hang of it man. And as you can see this year you'll see a better Z. I can tell you that much."

Coach Kevin Stefanski, not surprisingly, echoed Smith about needing to improve defensively.

"Every year stands on its own merit," Stefanski said. "(Schwartz) feels like we can be so much better. Some of that comes from different things. We can adjust. Some of that comes from putting guys in positions to go make plays, but we are in no way satisfied on defense."

Smith is sporting a new look to go with his new contract and determined attitude. The dreadlocks have been shorn in favor of a shorter haircut. Now that he's 30, he said the new style makes him look younger and slimmer.