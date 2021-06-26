Zack Short's first career HR
Zack Short crushes a two-run homer to right field for his first Major League home run in the 5th inning against the Astros
The Wolfpack were forced to make a sudden exit from the College World Series.
The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are scheduled to play 2 7-inning games at Comerica Park, at 1:10 and 6:10 p.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Detroit.
There were many great tributes to former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia during his retirement ceremony Friday night at Fenway Park, but perhaps the most emotional message came from one of his old teammates, David Ortiz.
The Yankees lost their series opener to the Red Sox, 5-3.
Ivan Melendez blasted a three-run homer in the ninth inning and Texas beat Miss. St. 8-5. (@TexasBaseball)
The NCAA announced early Saturday morning the College World Series matchup between Vanderbilt and NC State would be ruled a no-contest.
If there's anyone who can create some fun out of this, it's him.
With no practice or qualifying, it's straight to the races for both the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
Sergio Romo clearly is a #ForeverGiant.
Beleaguered Cubs starter Jake Arrieta was more competitive Friday vs. the Dodgers than in recent starts but remains under a microscope.
Champ Pederson had been an unofficial member of the Dodgers during Joc's time in L.A., and they gifted him his own World Series Championship ring.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch sat in home team's dugout Thursday as the fans at Comerica Park taunted Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.
Larissa Pacheco continues to shine during the 2021 PFL season.
Johnny Cueto took the mound in his absolute element — a big, loud crowd back filling the ballpark seats again at last for a local rivalry game. “When I looked around I felt really good,” Cueto said. “He’s a showman, he loves the spotlight, he loves the big stage,” manager Gabe Kapler said before the game.
The White Sox kept scuffling Friday, with a quiet offense plagued by injuries showing that a trade might be necessary sooner rather than later.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
After a penalty for slow play, Maria Fassi said she found it difficult to keep her head in the game in the second half of her round.
No one in the National League has more home runs than Kyle Schwarber after the left fielder hit his 13th home run in his last 14 games Friday.
New York Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin explains what went into his decision to send Gio Urshela home with no outs on a single by Miguel Andújar that ultimately led to him being thrown out at the plate.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?